Falcons trade for Bryan Edwards: Twitter reactions, fan grades

Sometimes you just have to give credit where it’s due, and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot deserves credit for pulling off what appears to be a steal of a trade with the Raiders to acquire 23-year-old wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Atlanta sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas for Edwards and a 2023 seventh-rounder. So for very little, Fontenot got a starting-caliber wideout to play on the outside. Edwards is coming off a career-best 34 catches for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Plus, at 6-foot-3, he provides Atlanta with another big target on offense.

Check out the best Twitter reactions and make sure to grade the trade in our fan poll below.

Fan Vote

[polldaddy poll=11114806]

The Falcons are the best “getting off the bus” team of all time pic.twitter.com/NjKtYa7P1L — Jason Willis (@_JasonWillis) May 13, 2022

How the hell did the falcons sneak Edwards — ATLien UncleMoonk (@GradybabyMunk) May 14, 2022

I think the most interesting thing about Edwards is his ability to find open field. Couple that with several big body wide receivers that cannot only stretch the field but also make pretty much any catch, and you have a recipe for disaster for other secondaries. https://t.co/v6s4iucN42 — Gaming With Lt Dan (@UnGr_Show) May 14, 2022

Mariota and Edwards in ATL pic.twitter.com/0HStGbME3F — 👻¹³ (@renfrow_stan) May 14, 2022

Pitts – Not a WR

Drake London – Rookie who hasn't taken a single snap

Patterson – Not a WR

Bryan Edwards – Traded for next to nothing

Auden Tate – Who?

Damiere Byrd – Who?

Olamide Zaccheaus – Practice Squad/ST on any other team

KhaDarel Hodge – 30 career rec no TD's Slow down — CHRIS (@chrisgray1975) May 14, 2022

I was going to touch on that last part too. In Atlanta, Bryan Edwards will have a much better chance to play up to the potential that #Raiders fans fell in love with the past 2 years.#Falcons have Pitts and London, but he could be WR2 with Patterson in his unique hybrid role. https://t.co/FUgqq10L5m — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) May 14, 2022

Falcons can come out of the huddle with Pitts, London, and Edwards, each one being able to play outside or in the slot. — Derek Collins (@derekcollins79) May 14, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons might have a decent offense this year. I think Pitts, London and Edwards fit Mariota’s strengths. Having Patterson won’t hurt either. The defense is the problem. It’s tragically under-talented and lacks depth. Terrell, Jarrett and Jones can’t carry it. — Justen Gammel (@gamscout) May 14, 2022

This might be an unpopular opinion but I think Edwards can have a bright future as #2 WR behind London. Give me Evans and Godwin vibes and can potential really make Ridley a trading option next off-season! https://t.co/gFQ4DBaecL — Branden J. Figuero (@bro_fig23) May 14, 2022

Guess that Mariota to Edwards practice connection must’ve been 🔥🔥🔥 #Raiders to #DirtyBirds — christopher refuerzo (@aka_Rufio) May 14, 2022

I think signing Edwards is underrated. He still has two years left on his rookie deal and he’s a solid WR. We needed another veteran receiver and here he is. Terry strikes again! — Radhika D. Desai (@RadhikaDDesai2) May 14, 2022

Drake London – 6’4 219

Kyle Pitts – 6’6 245

Auden Tate – 6’5 228

Bryan Edwards – 6’3 215

Cordarrelle Patterson – 6’2 227 Arthur Smith is trying to play a physical brand of football. Put your mouthpiece in. — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) May 13, 2022

Can’t wait to see Bryan Edwards make big plays in the 🅰️! 📺: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/XGqXqTAgfh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022

Compensation update: Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/qyjPmkYS1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

Trade: The #Raiders are trading WR Bryan Edwards to the #Falcons, per @VinnyBonsignore. Edwards, a former 3rd-round pick, had 571 yards last season. Still just 23 years old. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2022

Edwards is one of the best chip blocking WRs in the NFL when he lines up next to the tackle!! — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) May 13, 2022

Bryan Edwards is a nice move man and I also don’t see how Frank Darby is on this roster at the end of camp — Tre’Shon (@LiteAceTre) May 13, 2022

#Falcons size in the WR room is great! Make the redzone offense great again! Not to mention the run game! Those guys are all adequate run blockers on the outside. And they get younger and more upside. Edwards gets another chance in a higher passing volume offense! — Steven Padillas (@DynastyFB_Pad) May 13, 2022

Former #Raiders GM Mike Mayock on 3 3rd rounders in 2020: "3 picks in the 3rd is just like stealing. If we’re doing our jobs the right way, hopefully that’s 3 more starters."

Lynn Bowden (0 snaps)

Bryan Edwards (45 catches, 764 yds, traded after 2 years)

Tanner Muse (0 snaps) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 13, 2022

Bryan Edwards not afraid to do the dirty work pic.twitter.com/ZyELJ8qQ9h — Tre’Shon (@LiteAceTre) May 13, 2022

Edwards has upside, but wasn’t utilized much by the Raiders. The only question I have is….will be used any more frequently in Atlanta?? — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) May 13, 2022

OFFICIAL: We have traded for WR Bryan Edwards. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022

1

1