Falcons trade back for QB, draft Georgia EDGE in new mock

The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2022 NFL draft with so many needs that it will be tough to anticipate what general manager Terry Fontenot is thinking until the picks are announced.

Not to mention, draft analysts are all over the place when it comes to this year’s group of quarterbacks. It’s nearly March and there’s even not a true consensus over who the No. 1 QB in the class is.

In our latest three-round mock, we decided to see what it might look like if the Falcons drafted their successor to veteran Matt Ryan.

R1(No. 18): QB Malik Willis - Liberty

I wanted to address the quarterback position without feeling like I was reaching. Therefore, I traded the Falcons’ No. 8 pick to New Orleans for picks 18, 50, and a second-rounder in 2023. Willis is the quarterback with the highest upside, strongest arm and most in need of a situation with an established veteran in place. Matt Ryan isn’t getting any younger, but he’s essentially locked in for another year at least — which would be ideal for Willis. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith fixed Ryan Tannehill (temporarily at least). Imagine what he could do with a player he drafts and develops. Willis is true dual-threat, and with a little time, he could become a franchise quarterback.

PFF: “Willis is an electric playmaker. However, the Liberty quarterback is still far too much of a roller coaster from game to game. He did, however, have the second-highest big-time throw rate we’ve ever charted (11.0%).”

I was talking with an NFL team yesterday who has a first round grade on Liberty QB Malik Willis! That is big! Willis has athletic ability and makes some insane throws like this one pic.twitter.com/Bqinc50Ed7 — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 9, 2021

R2(No. 40): EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia

Walker in the second round is every Georgia fan’s dream, and while it may seem like a pipe dream, the depth of this year’s EDGE class is no joke. Walker capped off a stellar year with back-to-back dominant performances against Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. He had a seven pressures during the Bulldogs’ win over the Crimson Tide in the National Championship. Now that Dante Fowler is officially out of the picture, it’s time for Atlanta to take another swing at finding an edge rusher.

PFF: “Walker is an elite physical specimen for a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder who even dropped into coverage this season and managed a pass breakup. He’s still figuring out how to rush the passer, but you can’t teach what he has.”

Travon Walker is one of those edge prospects who has productive snaps all over the defensive front. His combination of athletic ability and play strength could make him a chess piece in the league. pic.twitter.com/1NfAeeGjNM — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) February 21, 2022

R2(No. 50): CB Kyler Gordon - Washington

Gordon would be an immediate contributor on defense as the Falcons are losing Fabian Moreau and have very little behind A.J. Terrell at cornerback. Gordon had a coverage grade of 87.2 and finished with two interceptions in 2021. The Washington standout could be that long-term answer for Atlanta opposite Terrell on the outside.

PFF: “Gordon is a two-time Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List member and played like one this season. He has played both outside corner and slot this season, earning an 89.6 coverage grade.”

In his last mock draft, @McShay13 had the #Patriots select Washington CB Kyler Gordon. Good play speed/motor, awareness, length+footwork in press man, & an aggressive tackler. Projects as an outside CB w/versatility to play multiple spots in the secondary. Fits the Pats’ mold. pic.twitter.com/hRUjkpC9Qe — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 21, 2022

R2(No. 58): S Lewis Cine - Georgia

I wasn’t planning to double up on defensive backs, but that was the way the board fell in this mock. Plus, the Falcons have multiple holes in the secondary and both starting safeties are about to hit free agency. Cine is a smart, reliable defender that should develop into a starter. He’s a sure tackler and above average in coverage.

PFF: “Cine was the biggest riser down the stretch for the Georgia defense, and he’s one heck of a tackler – for his career, he missed only 11 tackles on 159 attempts.”

Lewis Cine doing his best Flash impression 👀💨 pic.twitter.com/SFHD69oSDJ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022

R3(No. 72): WR Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama

The Falcons need a lot of help at receiver. Russell Gage is a free agent, Calvin Ridley’s future in Atlanta is uncertain and the only other receiver under contract is 2021 sixth-round pick Frank Darby. Tolbert doesn’t have experience against elite competition, but he’s a big-play machine that also gives the team another big target at 6-foot-3. Kyle Pitts is the only reliable threat on the Falcons offense and Tolbert would help keep opposing defenses honest with his deep speed.

PFF: “Tolbert is one of the best big-play threats in college football. His 16 deep receptions ranked fifth in all of college football in 2021.”

Learn the name Jalen Tolbert. pic.twitter.com/mA0kG1Lh70 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 21, 2021

Mock Summary

