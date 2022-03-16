Falcons told Matt Ryan they were exploring Deshaun Watson trade

In case you were wondering where the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan stand as the team meets with Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons informed Ryan of their intended pursuit of Watson last weekend.

As @mortreport reported, the Falcons informed QB Matt Ryan last weekend that they were pursuing Deshaun Watson. The lines of communication have been kept open between Ryan and the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Even if the lines of communication are open, as Schefter indicates in his tweet, Ryan can’t be feeling great about the situation. It was reported last week that the Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract, but the team has yet to officially confirm this and some are suggesting Atlanta has not officially sent the reworked deal to the NFL yet.

Plus, we know Ryan has never been one to cause drama or point the finger at others. So even if he’s seething mad, as most of us would be, you can expect him to keep things professional as he always has.

Atlanta met with Deshaun Watson this afternoon, but the team reportedly had to agree to trade terms in advance to even land a meeting with the Texans QB.

The #Falcons will meet with #Texans QB Deshaun Watson today, per me and @TomPelissero, the fourth such meeting for a team that has extended a trade offer for Watson. The #Saints, #Panthers, and #Browns are the others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

As we examined this morning, Atlanta trading for Watson, while complicated, is definitely possible.

On Wednesday, the Falcons lost one of their two Pro Bowlers from last season as Josh Harris agreed to terms with the Chargers.

Use our Falcons free agency tracker to stay up to date on all of the latest news and rumors as the new league year kicks off at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

