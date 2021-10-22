Falcons Thursday updates: Players show support for Braves in NLCS
The Atlanta Falcons don’t take on the Miami Dolphins for three more days, which has given the players time to catch up on some Atlanta Braves baseball.
Holding a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Braves are in position to close it out on Thursday night. Quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Mike Davis were among those to show support for the team over Twitter.
"I'm pulling for them."
Matt Ryan talked about his love for the @braves in today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/YlfCrWLaef
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2021
Bring it home @Braves
— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 21, 2021
Let’s go @Braves !
— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 21, 2021
Waiting for @Braves Game 3 like… pic.twitter.com/22XKsUerbV
— Freddie Falcon (@FreddieFalcon) October 19, 2021
Let’s go @Braves!! #BattleATL https://t.co/uZ5D0ukW78
— Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) October 19, 2021
Kyle Pitts fan gets well-deserved shoutout
This young fan made a Falcons pumpkin while wearing a @kylepitts__ jersey…
Kyle Pitts saw it and loved it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I768aOvKXu
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2021
Week 7 uniform combo: Back in Black
Our Week 7 uniform combo 🚨
Full schedule: https://t.co/v0sqKEYNct pic.twitter.com/udU722ABFt
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2021
Thursday injury report: Hawkins returns, Fowler remains out
Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler was held out of practice on Thursday, while safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned. https://t.co/WeIesh6j9q
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021
Power rankings roundup
Atlanta sits at 2-3 entering Sunday’s matchup, but let’s see where the team is ranked in our Week 7 power rankings roundup. https://t.co/TecMhrZeh1
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021
Do Falcons have NFL's thinnest roster? ESPN makes the case
Brad Spielberger of ESPN broke down each NFL roster and determined the Falcons’ to be the thinnest in the entire league. https://t.co/SADgyKPzK1
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021
Falcons are favored over Dolphins
Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite over Miami. https://t.co/P1ZOuAZOam
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021
