Falcons Thursday updates: Players show support for Braves in NLCS

The Atlanta Falcons don’t take on the Miami Dolphins for three more days, which has given the players time to catch up on some Atlanta Braves baseball.

Holding a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Braves are in position to close it out on Thursday night. Quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Mike Davis were among those to show support for the team over Twitter.

"I'm pulling for them." Matt Ryan talked about his love for the @braves in today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/YlfCrWLaef — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2021

Bring it home @Braves — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 21, 2021

Kyle Pitts fan gets well-deserved shoutout

This young fan made a Falcons pumpkin while wearing a @kylepitts__ jersey… Kyle Pitts saw it and loved it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I768aOvKXu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2021

Week 7 uniform combo: Back in Black

Our Week 7 uniform combo 🚨 Full schedule: https://t.co/v0sqKEYNct pic.twitter.com/udU722ABFt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2021

Thursday injury report: Hawkins returns, Fowler remains out

Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler was held out of practice on Thursday, while safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned. https://t.co/WeIesh6j9q — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021

Power rankings roundup

Atlanta sits at 2-3 entering Sunday’s matchup, but let’s see where the team is ranked in our Week 7 power rankings roundup. https://t.co/TecMhrZeh1 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021

Do Falcons have NFL's thinnest roster? ESPN makes the case

Brad Spielberger of ESPN broke down each NFL roster and determined the Falcons’ to be the thinnest in the entire league. https://t.co/SADgyKPzK1 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021

Falcons are favored over Dolphins

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite over Miami. https://t.co/P1ZOuAZOam — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 21, 2021

