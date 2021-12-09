Falcons Thursday takeaways: Injury updates, new mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off practice on Wednesday without four players, but all four would return on Thursday. Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a veteran rest day, practiced in full while the other three were limited.

Let’s take a look at the top Falcons news stories of the day, including the full injury report, a new mock draft, and updates from all three coordinators as the team prepares for Sunday’s NFC South rematch against the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons Thursday injury report: 4 players return to practice

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jonathan Bullard Ankle LP FP Richie Grant Ankle DNP LP Fabian Moreau Hamstring DNP LP Ade Ogundeji Ankle DNP LP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP –

Four Falcons missed practice on Wednesday, and while we knew Cordarrelle Patterson was held out for rest, the other three players’ statuses were unclear. On Thursday, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau and Ade Ogundeji practiced in a limited capacity. This does not guarantee that all three will play, but is nonetheless a good sign for Atlanta.

Jake Matthews nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jake Matthews is our Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee! RT to congratulate him and give him your #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/zngB7RicHy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2021

After running back Mike Davis was selected as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, veteran left tackle Jake Matthews was chosen by the Falcons to be the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award nominee for 2021. Both players are tough on the field, while providing excellent leadership in the locker room.

Falcons to wear white on black uniforms in Week 14

White on black threads at Carolina 🧵 Full schedule: https://t.co/v0sqKEYNct pic.twitter.com/SMe9uASJSJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2021

On Sunday, the Falcons will take the field in their white on black uniforms against the rival Carolina Panthers. For the team’s complete regular season uniform schedule, click here.

Falcons pass on Pickett for safety in new mock

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2022 NFL draft https://t.co/P7AxqExogO — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) December 9, 2021

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling released a new mock draft on Thursday which has the Falcons again passing on a quarterback — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett — and instead using the No. 8 overall pick on safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame:

Falcons OC Dave Ragone emphasizes running game

Dave Ragone said it's great to see the run game get going, but they have to do better in the red area. They just have to. "You don't want to kick field goals. You want to score touchdowns." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 9, 2021

Dave Ragone said when it comes to this offensive unit playing a complete game looks like this: "When you put that film on, is it what you want it to look like?" — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 9, 2021

The Falcons’ ground game has finally shown some life in recent weeks. The return of Cordarrelle Patterson helped, but the run blocking has been better overall. Still, this team has not scored nearly enough points and has far too often settled for field goals in the red zone. If waiting on a complete game from this offense, you may be waiting for a long time.

ST coach Marquice Williams on playing a complete game

Marquice Williams said a complete game on #Falcons Special Teams would look like eliminating self-inflicted wounds, attacking the football/keeping leverage, dominating physically, and winning on situational plays (win that one down you have). #RiseUpATL — Tenitra Batiste (@tenitrabatiste) December 9, 2021

Williams has quietly done a nice job this season, his first as a special teams coordinator. The Falcons have had a revolving door at punter due to injuries, ineffective play and COVID-19. Regardless of the team’s lack of depth, which trickles down to special teams, Williams seems to have his players prepared each week. Don’t expect another onside kick fiasco like what happened against the Cowboys last year under Williams’ watch.

Pees expecting Panthers to pound the rock

Dean Pees said when it comes to facing Carolina again he said when you've been coaching long enough you see that, "if you’re having trouble with something, they are going to try to find out if you’ve fixed it.” So, yes, he is fully expecting Carolina to attack via the run. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 9, 2021

If something isn’t broke, you don’t fix it. That’s the case with the Panthers’ rushing attack, which racked up over 200 yards against the Falcons on Halloween. When Chuba Hubbard wasn’t finding space, Sam Darnold was. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees isn’t expecting this to change during Sunday’s rematch, so the team will have to be better prepared.

Is a Matt Ryan extension the Falcons' best offseason option?

Falcons QB Matt Ryan sits atop the team’s salary cap table with a $48.6 million cap hit in 2022. https://t.co/Z2ds4lgEgF — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 9, 2021

Ryan’s cap hit in 2022 is nearly $50 million, but that total could be spread out more evenly if the former MVP agreed to an extension.

