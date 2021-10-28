Falcons Thursday roundup: Deion Jones joins Good Morning Football

Just a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers appeared to be a major mismatch. However, after starting 3-0, the Panthers have lost four straight games. On the other hand, the Falcons lost their first two games of the year, but have since won three of four to get to 3-3 ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Atlanta.

It’s been a pretty quiet day thus far, but let’s take a look at some of the top Falcons stories from Thursday.

Deion Jones joins Good Morning Football

"We're trying to stack another week." NFC Defensive Player of the Week @debo joined @gmfb. pic.twitter.com/jag06hi2bN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 28, 2021

The Falcons’ Week 7 win over the Dolphins had plenty of noteworthy performances. Rookie Kyle Pitts went bananas with a career-high 163 receiving yards, Younghoe Koo stayed perfect on the season and linebacker Deion Jones had his best game of the year. Jones finished with 15 total tackles, 3 QB hits and one sack, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

MIke Davis praises Cordarrelle Patterson

Mike Davis has the UTMOST PRAISE for Cordarrelle Patterson 👏 pic.twitter.com/vN64Ihh25h — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2021

Mike Davis has quietly done the dirty work all season. While he hasn’t been the difference-making presence that free agent Cordarrelle Patterson has, he’s been a valuable addition to this team through six games. Davis’ leadership and presence in the locker room have been contagious and the former Carolina Panthers back wasn’t short on praise for his backfield mate.

Calvin Ridley on the art of route running

The art of route running with Calvin Ridley. Story: https://t.co/tbS6f8J7cQ pic.twitter.com/Wd5s7xD766 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 28, 2021

Atlanta’s Twitter account released an excellent video of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley breaking down the art of route running. Ridley hasn’t dominated yet this season as he did in 2020, but the former first-round pick out of Alabama remains one of the elite route runners in the game.

Marquice Williams discusses value of kick returners

Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams likened the punt and kick returners to the quarterback of the special teams because of the decisions that player has to make and the control they have with the ball. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 28, 2021

Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams didn’t get as much hype as defensive coordinator Dean Pees when he was hired, but the former Detroit Lions assistant deserves credit for the job he’s done this season. On Thursday, Williams talked about the value of kick and punt returners and the impact they can have on the game.

Rotation at nickel corner?

Falcons DC Dean Pees made it sound like it could be a rotation now at nickel even when Avery Williams returns. Atlanta has done that a bit since Isaiah Oliver got hurt with Darren Hall, Richie Grant and others. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 28, 2021

With Isaiah Oliver out of the picture, the Falcons have had to find a new nickel corner. Dean Pees hasn’t settled on a permanent replacement yet, and will instead let rookies Darren Hall, Richie Grant and Avery Williams battle it out.

Falcons CB Avery Williams said he took a lot from Isaiah Oliver — watching OTAs and minicamp and training camp. Said they’ve still been in touch after he got hurt. pic.twitter.com/vh2LBc8Fxe — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 28, 2021

Dave Ragone praises backup QB Josh Rosen

Falcons OC Dave Ragone said when the team signed Josh Rosen, he had three or four people reach out to him and talk about the positives he would bring. "He runs the scout team, helps prepare Matt and helps prepare himself." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 28, 2021

The Falcons signed Josh Rosen as a backup when A.J. McCarron went down in the preseason. Rosen, a former tenth-overall pick, has impressed the coaching staff thus far. Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone praised Rosen for running the scout team and helping Matt Ryan prepare each week. With Matt Schaub out of the picture, it’s good to see someone else stepping up as No. 2’s No. 2.

Thought Dave Ragone talking about this play specifically was really interesting. Discussed the evolution of trust between Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts. This play was that trust personified. https://t.co/JJwXdcUQOW — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 28, 2021

Erik Harris lost feeling in arm against Dolphins

Falcons S Erik Harris said he had a stinger Sunday where he couldn’t feel his arm briefly. But he was good by the time he got after the medical tent. So was never concerned it was a serious injury. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 28, 2021

Harris returned to the field in Week 7 but had a brief scare after a hit that left his arm feeling numb. The veteran safety hasn’t been on the injury report yet in Week 8, which bodes well for a Falcons secondary that’s been banged up.

