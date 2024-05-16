Falcons throw it back to NFL Street video game for 2024 schedule release

The Atlanta Falcons released their 2024 schedule Wednesday night by throwing it back to 2004 with its schedule hype video.

The Falcons dropped an animated video based on the NFL Street video game.

The video starts out with Bijan Robinson telling Jessie Bates III how tough the schedule is this year before the team “takes it to the streets” of Atlanta.

From there, Robinson, Bates, Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Younghoe Koo make appearances to unveil the opponents.

In a true hype video fashion, Atlanta takes digs at each of their opponents.

Cousins crosses out the Saints “Who Dat” motto with his “You like that” catchphrase. The Dallas Cowboys player yells “Go Lakers” as he falls down, a nod to their fanbase’s bandwagon reputation.

A Michael Vick character recreates the quarterback’s famous touchdown from the Falcons overtime win over the Vikings in 2002.

The Falcons ticket office even got involved. A Taylor Swift bracelet for the Chiefs matchup featured the front office number to buy tickets.

The video ends with rapper Ludacris hanging out on the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Usher skates in front of the stadium.

Watch the video and see how many other references you can spot. Atlanta opens the 2024 season at home against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

