Feleipe Franks was one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft, with scouts not thinking much of his talents as a passer but the analytics suggesting that Franks was a better quarterback than meets the eye. Ultimately the scouts won out, and Franks went undrafted.

Now Franks, who started his college career at Florida and ended it at Arkansas, has signed as an undrafted rookie with the Falcons, and new Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London says the team was delighted to land him after the draft.

“Feleipe has a really unique skill set,” London said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He has a big arm. He’s a really athletic guy. He had traits that as an offensive staff we were excited about and we wanted to work with them. We were thrilled to get him in the undrafted process.”

Franks landed in a good situation in Atlanta: He can learn behind a longtime veteran franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan, and with backup AJ McCarron the only other quarterback on the roster, Franks has an excellent chance of making at least the practice squad, if not the active roster. The odds are against any undrafted free agent, but Franks may have what it takes to beat the odds.

Falcons “thrilled” to land undrafted QB Feleipe Franks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk