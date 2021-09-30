Falcons terminate Midwest scout for refusing vaccine
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been great on the field through the first three weeks of the season, but the NFL’s first fully vaccinated team has largely avoided any COVID-19 outbreaks.
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Falcons terminated Rodrik David, a well-regarded Midwest scout, for his refusal to get the COVID vaccine. Here’s the statement from the team explaining David’s dismissal.
🚨 Breaking: #Falcons Midwest scout Rodrik David – a well regarded rising star in the league – has been terminated for his refusal to get the Covid vaccine. Everyone in the organization has received the vaccine. Falcons offered a team statement, which is attached. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BGq0dVcjkp
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 30, 2021
The Falcons high vaccination rate has helped them any avoid season-disrupting outbreaks like what happened in Tennessee — 14 members of the Titans organization (10 players) were affected a few weeks ago.
The vaccine not only decreases the spread of COVID-19, but helps minimize its effects so that those who do contract the virus will have symptoms that are far less severe.
