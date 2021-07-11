Falcons terminate Barkevious Mingo’s contract following arrest

The Atlanta Falcons have terminated the contract of linebacker Barkevious Mingo following his arrest earlier this week in Texas on a charge of child indecency.

Mingo, 30, was brought in by the Arlington Police Department on Thursday and was released on Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond. After evaluating the situation, the Falcons have terminated Mingo’s one-year, $1.25 million contract that he signed earlier this offseason.

“After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract,” the team announced in a second statement Sunday morning.

