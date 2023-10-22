Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt named game-day captain for Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are a little over an hour away from kicking off their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2).

After releasing the team’s inactives list on Sunday morning, Atlanta has named tight end MyCole Pruitt as its sixth game-day captain, per team reporter Terrin Waack.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt is the Falcons' sixth game-day captain. Fitting for National Tight Ends Day. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 22, 2023

The Falcons named five permanent team captains at the start of the 2023 season, and they nominate a sixth game-day captain each week.

Safety Jessie Bates, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, right guard Chris Lindstrom, right tackle Kaleb McGary and kicker Younghoe Koo are the team’s five permanent captains this season.

