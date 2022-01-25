Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 NFL seasons

Last March, the Falcons traded a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Bills for tight end Lee Smith, and after one year in Atlanta, Smith is officially retiring.

The 11-year veteran was a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots back in 2011 and spent his first four seasons in Buffalo. Smith went on to play for the Raiders from 2015-2018, then returned to Buffalo for two more years before landing in Atlanta in 2021.

Primarily a blocking tight end, Smith finishes his NFL career with 73 catches, 523 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, Smith had nine catches for 65 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons.

