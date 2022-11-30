Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for season following knee surgery

The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Kyle Pitts on the injured reserve list last week with a knee injury, but the former No. 4 overall pick won’t be returning this season, according to head coach Arthur Smith.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith said Pitts is out for the year but the team doesn’t anticipate any lingering issues going forward, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith rules Kyle Pitts out for the year following his surgery. "Nothing that concerns us going into 2023." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 30, 2022

Pitts underwent a successful knee surgery after it was reported that he tore his MCL in the team’s Week 11 win over the Bears. On Tuesday evening. Pitts posted a picture on his Instagram account following his procedure.

Looks like Falcons TE Kyle Pitts had his procedure done on his right knee. HT @74Talk pic.twitter.com/3tHA3z2QvV — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 30, 2022

Pitts officially finishes the 2022 season with 25 catches, 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

