Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Bucs

The Falcons have a tough challenge ahead of them this weekend when they take on the Buccaneers, and it officially just got tougher. Tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed the last three practices due to a hamstring injury, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts RULED OUT Sunday against Tampa Bay — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 7, 2022

Pitts has been pretty quiet this season outside of his 87-yard performance in the team’s Week 3 win over the Seahawks. Over the first four games, Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards and he’s currently on pace for around 600 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Look for Atlanta to utilize Parker Hesse and possibly Feleipe Franks in Pitts’ absence.

The Falcons also released defensive lineman Anthony Rush and signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the practice squad on Friday.

