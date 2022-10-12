Falcons TE Kyle Pitts will return to practice Wednesday

When the Atlanta Falcons played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, they did so without their two best offensive skill players. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury and tight end Kyle Pitts sat the game out due to a sore hamstring.

While Patterson will be out for at least three more weeks, Pitts is set to return to the practice field on Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters.

Arthur Smith said Kyle Pitts will be back at practice today. — Ashton Edmunds (@ae11__) October 12, 2022

Pitts, 22, has been held under 30 receiving yards in three of the four games he’s played this season. After a breakout rookie campaign in which he went over 1,000 receiving yards, Pitts has just 10 catches for 150 receiving yards thus far in 2022.

Check back after Wednesday’s practice for the full injury report as the team prepares to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire