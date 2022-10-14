Falcons TE Kyle Pitts questionable for Sunday’s game vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and have given injury designations to tight end Kyle Pitts and linebacker Mykal Walker.

Pitts, who was limited for all three days of practice after missing Week 5, is officially questionable for Week 6. Walker, on the other hand, has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

With Walker out, look for second-round pick Troy Andersen to step into the starting lineup.

#Falcons LB Troy Andersen working with first team again with no Mykal Walker sighting at open portion of practice. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 14, 2022

On Sunday evening, the Falcons traded former Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Jones trade clears up a congested inside linebacker position and allows the team to get Andersen onto the field. Fans should also expect to see undrafted free agent Nathan Landman get some meaningful reps in Walker’s absence.

Pitts has previously said he expects to play this week, but his questionable tag won’t sit well with fantasy football owners. Check out the starting lineups for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, and make sure to vote in our Falcons fan poll before it closes!

Related

Falcons to start Tyler Allgeier, Abdullah Anderson vs. 49ers PFF: 25 highest-graded Falcons in Week 5 Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has NFL's highest off-target pass rate NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

List

Falcons starting lineups for Week 6 matchup vs. the 49ers

List

Fan Poll: Grade the Falcons' players, coaches and draft class

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire