Falcons TE Kyle Pitts may have suffered MCL sprain, per report

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left Sunday’s game against the Bears after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. While Atlanta went on to defeat Chicago, it sounds like Pitts could be out for a bit.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday based on initial tests, source said. He’ll having an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Pitts caught three passes for 43 yards in Week 11. While that doesn’t sound like much, it was actually his third-highest yardage total this season. For the year, Pitts has 28 catches for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire