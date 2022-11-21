Falcons TE Kyle Pitts may have suffered MCL sprain, per report
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left Sunday’s game against the Bears after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. While Atlanta went on to defeat Chicago, it sounds like Pitts could be out for a bit.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday based on initial tests, source said. He’ll having an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022
Pitts caught three passes for 43 yards in Week 11. While that doesn’t sound like much, it was actually his third-highest yardage total this season. For the year, Pitts has 28 catches for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
