Falcons TE Kyle Pitts may have suffered MCL sprain, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left Sunday’s game against the Bears after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. While Atlanta went on to defeat Chicago, it sounds like Pitts could be out for a bit.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Pitts caught three passes for 43 yards in Week 11. While that doesn’t sound like much, it was actually his third-highest yardage total this season. For the year, Pitts has 28 catches for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

