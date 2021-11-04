Falcons TE Kyle Pitts makes PFF’s midseason all-rookie team
After the first eight weeks of the season, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts looks like the real deal. This is especially impressive considering tight ends usually take a few seasons to get their NFL feet wet.
Pitts wasn’t given hat luxury, however, and after seven games, he leads Atlanta in catches (33), receiving yards (484), and yards per reception (14.7). Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner dropped his midseason all-rookie team and Pitts was the no-brainer for starting tight end.
Here’s Renner’s analysis of Pitts’ first seven games:
“While this past weekend against the Panthers was a bit of a dud for Pitts, the two weeks prior showed the special skill set that made him the first non-quarterback off the board in April. He went over 100 yards in each game while lining up mostly split wide. For the season, nearly 75% of his snaps have come from the slot or out wide.”
Pitts will again be put in a tough position this weekend when the Falcons take on the Saints. With Calvin Ridley out, expect Atlanta to continue to move Pitts around in order to create mismatches for other receivers. But don’t be surprised if Pitts has a quiet day, as the team will look to spread the ball around.
Even with Russell Gage returning, the opposing defenses know Pitts is the go-to guy, so expect the Saints to blanket him for much of the afternoon. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe led the team in catches and yards in Week 8, and he should figure to play a big role on Sunday.
