Falcons TE Kyle Pitts limited, Mykal Walker DNP Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons listed four players on their Wednesday injury report, and added a fifth on Thursday. Linebacker Mykal Walker missed his second straight practice, and was joined by punter Bradley Pinion.
On the bright side, Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practiced again but was a limited participant along with outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder).
As for Pinion, the team listed him out due to personal reasons on Thursday’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Kyle Pitts
Hamstring
LP
LP
Ade Ogundeji
Shoulder
LP
LP
Elijah Wilkinson
Knee
DNP
LP
Mykal Walker
Groin
DNP
DNP
Bradley Pinion
Personal
–
DNP
