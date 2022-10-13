Falcons TE Kyle Pitts limited, Mykal Walker DNP Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons listed four players on their Wednesday injury report, and added a fifth on Thursday. Linebacker Mykal Walker missed his second straight practice, and was joined by punter Bradley Pinion.

On the bright side, Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practiced again but was a limited participant along with outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder).

As for Pinion, the team listed him out due to personal reasons on Thursday’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kyle Pitts Hamstring LP LP Ade Ogundeji Shoulder LP LP Elijah Wilkinson Knee DNP LP Mykal Walker Groin DNP DNP Bradley Pinion Personal – DNP

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire