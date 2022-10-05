Falcons TE Kyle Pitts held out of practice Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in Week 5 with first place in the NFC South on the line. Even though both teams have the same record, they appear to be moving in separate directions.

The Falcons are trending up after winning back-to-back games, while the Buccaneers have lost two straight following their 2-0 start. On Wednesday, Atlanta practiced without tight end Kyle Pitts, who was held out due to a hamstring injury.

Check out the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report, along with our top stories of the week below.

Falcons injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP Bradley Pinion Personal DNP

Falcons sign DL Jaleel Johnson to practice squad

The Falcons added former Vikings and Texans defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday. Johnson started 16 games for Minnesota in 2020, and now replaces Khyiris Tonga, who was signed by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver returns to practice

Oliver came back almost exactly a year after suffering his ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2021 season. Prior to his injury, Oliver had secured the team’s starting nickel spot. The team has 21 days to officially activate Oliver.

PFF season grades: Chris Lindstrom leads all guards

According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom is the NFL’s highest-rated guard with an ELITE grade of 91.3. Lindstrom is also the highest-graded player on the Falcons after four games. Check out the PFF grades for the entire starting lineup HERE.

Nike releases Atlanta Falcons Air Pegasus 39 sneakers

Allgeier to start at RB in Week 5

Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 84 yards and added 20 receiving yards during the Falcons’ Week 4 win. With Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured reserve list, Allgeier is officially No. 1 on the depth chart heading into the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Falcons work out LB Will Compton

Although a deal didn’t come to fruition, the Falcons worked out veteran linebacker Will Compton on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons could potentially sign Compton down the line for a potential playoff push.

Practice Squad DT Khyiris Tonga poached by Vikings

