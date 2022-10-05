Falcons TE Kyle Pitts held out of practice Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in Week 5 with first place in the NFC South on the line. Even though both teams have the same record, they appear to be moving in separate directions.
The Falcons are trending up after winning back-to-back games, while the Buccaneers have lost two straight following their 2-0 start. On Wednesday, Atlanta practiced without tight end Kyle Pitts, who was held out due to a hamstring injury.
Check out the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report, along with our top stories of the week below.
Falcons injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Kyle Pitts
Hamstring
DNP
Bradley Pinion
Personal
DNP
Falcons sign DL Jaleel Johnson to practice squad
Falcons sign DL Jaleel Johnson to practice squad https://t.co/JIXqoIVghV
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 5, 2022
The Falcons added former Vikings and Texans defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday. Johnson started 16 games for Minnesota in 2020, and now replaces Khyiris Tonga, who was signed by the Vikings on Tuesday.
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver returns to practice
Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver returned to the practice field on Wednesday after starting the season on IR. https://t.co/hHqCYhKz0h
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 5, 2022
Oliver came back almost exactly a year after suffering his ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2021 season. Prior to his injury, Oliver had secured the team’s starting nickel spot. The team has 21 days to officially activate Oliver.
PFF season grades: Chris Lindstrom leads all guards
Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom is PFF’s highest-rated guard after the first four weeks of the season. https://t.co/KLNrtwztxF
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 4, 2022
According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom is the NFL’s highest-rated guard with an ELITE grade of 91.3. Lindstrom is also the highest-graded player on the Falcons after four games. Check out the PFF grades for the entire starting lineup HERE.
Nike releases Atlanta Falcons Air Pegasus 39 sneakers
These Limited Edition Atlanta Falcons Air Pegasus 39 sneakers are the perfect way to rep your Falcons. https://t.co/4sYnwTuaNB
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 5, 2022
Allgeier to start at RB in Week 5
Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier will replace Cordarrelle Patterson as the team’s starting running back in Week 5. https://t.co/j3O6K0DRz4
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 5, 2022
Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 84 yards and added 20 receiving yards during the Falcons’ Week 4 win. With Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured reserve list, Allgeier is officially No. 1 on the depth chart heading into the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers.
Falcons work out LB Will Compton
The Atlanta Falcons worked out veteran LB Will Compton, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. https://t.co/BQhraezi6J
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 4, 2022
Although a deal didn’t come to fruition, the Falcons worked out veteran linebacker Will Compton on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons could potentially sign Compton down the line for a potential playoff push.
Practice Squad DT Khyiris Tonga poached by Vikings
The Vikings have signed DL Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad. https://t.co/NUlUYjaioG
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 4, 2022
