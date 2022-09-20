Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is content playing ‘selfless ball’

There are numerous takeaways one can gather from the Falcons’ first two games of the 2022 NFL season, but the lack of production from tight end Kyle Pitts is near the top of the list.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall selection in last year’s draft, has just 38 receiving yards on four catches this season. Since Atlanta is 0-2, this has become a bigger issue than it probably would be otherwise, but Pitts is saying all the right things.

“I feel like it’s been fine, just going out there and playing selfless ball and just opening it up for someone else,” said Pitts on his involvement. “If the ball doesn’t find my way one play, it may on the next series or next quarter. So I’m not necessarily being very anal about that.”

Pitts ended the Week 2 contest against the Rams with just three targets, less than half the amount he saw in Week 1. For the season, Mariota has targeted his big-play tight end 10 times, which is 16th among all tight ends in the NFL after two weeks.

“It’s just a part of the game. I’m not going out there and thinking about whether or not I’m being doubled, just going out there and try and win my matchup,” Pitts elaborated.

Pitts also noted that he was happy to see rookie WR Drake London flourish. London, who the Falcons selected with the No. 8 overall pick, finished with eight catches for 86 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“I feel good,” Pitts said of London’s big game. “Because like you said, I may have opened it up for him, and just seeing him flourish is great.”

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire