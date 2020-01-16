Falcons talking contract with De’Vondre Campbell

The Falcons have been proactive signing a number of their own young players in recent years, and are working on another one.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons have started “preliminary talks” with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. They’ve locked up players such as linebacker Deion Jones and others, thought they’ll have to restructure some deals to create room if they want to keep Campbell out of the market.

The former fourth-rounder has led the team in tackles the last two seasons.