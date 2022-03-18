Breaking News:

QB Deshaun Watson getting fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract from Browns

Falcons would be surprised if they don’t land Watson, per report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With each passing day, it appears more and more likely that the Atlanta Falcons will acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report by veteran NFL insider Josina Anderson, Atlanta would be “surprised” if the team doesn’t pull off a trade for Watson.

Just a few days ago, four teams — Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland — were believed to be seriously in on Watson, but the Browns dropped out, followed by the Panthers, and now it’s just the Falcons and Saints left in the running.

Even if Watson does prefer Atlanta, the financial aspect of the trade presents a major hurdle and the team may want, or need, to first move Ryan as to have some clarity on the official trade terms since picks are likely to be involved.

It’s been rumored that Ryan could be sent to the Colts or Seahawks, as both teams are in need of a quarterback and could be set up to win with a veteran QB like Ryan.

Related

Falcons would be surprised if they don't land Watson, per report

Falcons met with Ex-Saints OL Nick Easton, per report

Falcons push back Matt Ryan's $7.5M roster bonus to Tuesday

Falcons to sign RB Damien Williams, per report

Free-agent OL Elijah Wilkinson says he's signing with Falcons

List

Falcons Twitter hoping for Julio Jones reunion in Atlanta

Recommended Stories