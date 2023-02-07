Falcons’ Super Bowl LI victory tweet before epic collapse still exists

Six years ago, the Atlanta Falcons put out a tweet towards the end of Super Bowl LI that the account itself would probably like to forget. However, thanks to the internet, it is part of football lore forever.

The New England Patriots were down 28-9 to the Falcons in the third quarter of that Super Bowl. The rest, as they say, was history.

New England completed one of the greatest comebacks in modern football by scoring 25 unanswered points, including a game-winning touchdown in overtime, courtesy of running back James White.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Twitter account never took that tweet down, and it has been a source of amusement for Patriots and football fans alike. Sports Illustrated even got into the act on Sunday, on the six-year anniversary of the game.

Your yearly reminder that this tweet exists 😬 https://t.co/gtkAndwgCy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2023

It was a day of joy, both then and now, for Patriots fans, while Falcons fans had to relive the pain all over again.

