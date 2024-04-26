Falcons stun everyone picking QB Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 in the 2024 NFL draft

Leave it to the Atlanta Falcons to blow up everyone’s mock drafts. The Falcons had some excellent options in the 2024 NFL draft at positions like edge rusher and wide receiver and they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a huge contract in free agency. Nevertheless, the Falcons opted for Washington quarterback Michael Penix No. 8 overall.

This is one of those picks that will either make a general manager a genius or get them fired. Penix has far and away the most lively arm in the entire draft including Caleb Williams and his athletic ability is on par with Jayden Daniels.

However, two torn ACLs in two years and a shoulder injury should give any team pause. But Atlanta did their due diligence and felt like he is healthy and can be the long-term answer at quarterback in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire