The Raiders have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid a second straight loss.

Derek Carr lost a pair of fumbles and the Raiders never got the ball into the end zone during the first half of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. The Falcons turned those fumbles into two field goals and they lead 16-3 after 30 minutes of action.

The Falcons also got a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan when they chose to go for it on a fourth down in the second quarter. It looked like the Raiders would get off the field without giving up any points when Younghoe Koo missed a field goal, but Dallin Leavitt was flagged for roughing Koo and the Falcons moved on for the touchdown.

Ryan is 15-of-28 for 145 yards and threw an interception to safety Johnathan Abram. The Raiders drove the ball inside the 5-yard-line on the ensuing drive, but penalties pushed them in the other direction and a field goal is all that they’ve been able to muster thus far.

Falcons stretch lead to 16-3 before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk