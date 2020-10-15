Falcons stop in-person work following one new positive coronavirus test

Atlanta has stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field on Thursday, due to one new positive coronavirus test, the team announced.

“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials,” the team said in a statement. “The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

The Falcons are slated to play the Vikings on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the positive test was for a Falcons personnel official, not a player.

Schefter originally reported that there were four positive tests, but a Falcons official disputed that claim. As of now, the team has said that there is just one new positive test. ESPN has since updated its story.

Atlanta placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, per Schefter.

Here’s what NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Star Tribune:

“The ESPN report was inaccurate,” McCarthy said, via the Star Tribune. “There is one positive today from a team personnel member (not a player). There’s no change in the status of the game at this time.”

So it’s a back-and-forth story, but what seems clear based on both accounts is that a staff member reportedly tested positive. The Vikings game is still on, but we’ve seen postponements across the NFL so far.