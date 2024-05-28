Falcons stop by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Several Atlanta Falcons players recently stopped by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a visit.

The players were seen on the team’s social media accounts, posing with children in hospital beds.

Several players, including wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and linebacker Zach Harrison visited patients during their visit to the hospital.

The team recently wrapped up its 2024 Rookie Mini Camp.

The Falcons will kick off its preseason on Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

