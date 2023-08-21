Falcons still list Bijan Robinson as third-string running back

Falcons coach Arthur Smith is still letting rookie running back Bijan Robinson know he'll have to earn a starting job.

Although Robinson was the No. 8 overall pick and will surely be the No. 1 running back in Atlanta when the regular season starts, he remains the third running back on the depth chart for the Falcons' third and final preseason game.

Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as the No. 1 running back and Tyler Allgeier is listed as No. 2.

Smith prefers to keep rookies behind veterans who have already proven themselves, and both Patterson and Allgeier played well last season. But Robinson was drafted to be the Falcons' starting running back, and it remains overwhelmingly likely that he will be for the Falcons' Week One game against the Panthers.