Falcons still alive in NFC South with 3 games remaining

Even with a 5-9 record, the Atlanta Falcons‘ playoff hopes are still alive due to the ineptitude of the NFC South. The division is wide open because all four teams have been unable to get out of their own way all season long. So, what has to happen for the Falcons to play postseason football?

Winning all three remaining games would help, but Atlanta could potentially go 3-0 and miss the playoffs. So it’s important to watch what happens with the Buccaneers, Panthers and Saints over these final three weeks.

Say the Falcons do win out, they would still need the Bucs to lose to either the Cardinals or Panthers (Tampa Bay and Atlanta play each other in Week 18). If the Bucs win their next two games, the Falcons are eliminated. Atlanta also needs the Panthers to lose one of their final three games. Carolina plays the Lions, Bucs and Saints.

New Orleans would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atlanta if both teams were to win out. The Saints have games left against the Browns, Eagles and Panthers.

Can the Falcons lose and still make the playoffs?

Yes, but they can only afford a loss against the Ravens or Cardinals. Their Week 18 matchup against the Bucs is a must-win game for Atlanta. The playoff talk has simmered in recent weeks as the Falcons continue to lose, but the continued poor play in the NFC South keeps giving them life.

As crazy as this season has gone thus far, Atlanta could still potentially host a playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the wild-card round if things shake out just right.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire