Falcons stay at No. 4, draft Florida TE Kyle Pitts in PFF’s new mock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NFL draft is less than 20 days away and we still have no idea which direction the Falcons will go with their No. 4 pick. There were rumors last week of a power struggle between head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot on who the team will take, but per D’Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pair has since become aligned.

Unlike the last four mock drafts by Pro Football Focus which have Atlanta trading back, in the latest edition, Sam Monson has the team remaining at No. 4 and selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

“In an ideal world, Atlanta would trade down, but I don’t see the team finding a dance partner. That leaves the Falcons to just pick the best available player, which is Kyle Pitts, in my opinion, even though he is listed as a tight end.”

The Falcons aren’t exactly in need of a tight end because they have Hayden Hurst on the roster, but Pitts offers more than a typical tight end. Unlike Hurst, Pitts has the versatility and athleticism to be used as a legit threat either inside or outside. It’s rare that a guy like Pitts, who has a Hall of Fame upside, is available at the time of selection.

“Despite that position designation, I think he is the best receiver in the draft and would still be a top-10 pick if he was listed as a wide receiver. Pitts has special skills, and a quick run through his target list led me to create a draft profile that screams special talent.”

For the Falcons to remain competitive in the NFC South, they will need to upgrade on offense. Pitts could contribute right away and has the potential to be a difference-making talent in the NFL.

Related

NFL Draft History: Every Falcons top-10 pick since 1980

Falcons 2021 salary cap: Updated numbers for each player

Falcons depth chart: Pre-draft projections for all three phases

Atlanta Falcons 2021 scouting report: Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

Former Titans star Eddie George will be head coach at Tennessee State

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: Patriots, 49ers to attend Justin Fields' pro day

    The Patriots appear to be very much interested in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the 2021 NFL Draft nears.

  • NFL rumors: How Justin Fields, Trey Lance's second pro days will differ

    Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will get their first in-person look at Justin Fields and Trey Lance over the coming week.

  • New mock draft has Cardinals taking WR at No. 16

    In this NFL mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals go with the fourth-best receiver at No. 16 overall.

  • NFL draft disasters: 101 biggest busts in history, with QBs leading list

    As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, so too do the fears that players you target and select, or trades you don't make, blow up in your face.

  • PFF has Washington Football Team making huge move in latest mock draft

    The hype surrounding the Washington Football Team's interest in North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance continues to gain steam.

  • NFL draft betting: We know 5 QBs will be picked in the first round, will you bet on there being a 6th?

    Quarterbacks are always overdrafted, leading to an interesting prop at BetMGM.

  • Mock Draft Sunday: 49ers get active in trade market in 3-round projection

    A three-round NFL mock draft for the San Francisco 49ers with trades and a Justin Fields selection.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/10/2021

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.

  • Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

    Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

  • Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies behind LeVert, Brogdon

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our style comp for Bama's Mac Jones? A 3-time Super Bowl QB

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 29 overall — Bama's confident, smart and accurate passer.

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Rain pushes remainder of Cup Series race at Martinsville to Sunday

    Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.