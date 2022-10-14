Falcons starting lineups for Week 6 matchup vs. the 49ers

In Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 49ers are currently leading the NFC West, while the Falcons squandered their chance at leading the NFC South (with some help from the officials) in Week 5.

After releasing starting nose tackle Anthony Rush last week, the Falcons replaced him with Abdullah Anderson on their updated depth chart. Take a look at Atlanta’s starting lineups for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Offense

  • QB: Marcus Mariota

  • RB: Tyler Allgeier

  • FB: Keith Smith

  • WR: Drake London

  • WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

  • TE: Kyle Pitts

  • LT: Jake Matthews

  • LG: Elijah Wilkinson

  • C: Drew Dalman

  • RG: Chris Lindstrom

  • RT: Kaleb McGary

Defense

  • DL: Grady Jarrett

  • DL: Abdullah Anderson

  • DL: Ta’Quon Graham

  • OLB: Lorenzo Carter

  • OLB: Ade Ogundeji

  • ILB: Mykal Walker

  • ILB: Rashaan Evans

  • CB: A.J. Terrell

  • CB: Casey Hayward

  • S: Richie Grant

  • S: Jaylinn Hawkins

Special Teams

  • Kicker: Younghoe Koo

  • Punter: Bradley Pinion

  • KR: Avery Williams

  • PR: Avery Williams

  • Holder: Bradley Pinion

  • LS: Liam McCullough

Falcons Week 6 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Kyle Pitts

Hamstring

LP

LP

Ade Ogundeji

Shoulder

LP

LP

Elijah Wilkinson

Knee

DNP

LP

Mykal Walker

Groin

DNP

DNP

Bradley Pinion

Personal

  –

DNP

 

Falcons Fan Poll

We asked our readers to hand out grades to the Falcons’ coaching staff, position groups and 2022 draft class in our Week 5 fan poll. It’s not too late to cast your vote.

