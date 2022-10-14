Falcons starting lineups for Week 6 matchup vs. the 49ers

In Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 49ers are currently leading the NFC West, while the Falcons squandered their chance at leading the NFC South (with some help from the officials) in Week 5.

After releasing starting nose tackle Anthony Rush last week, the Falcons replaced him with Abdullah Anderson on their updated depth chart. Take a look at Atlanta’s starting lineups for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Offense

QB: Marcus Mariota

RB: Tyler Allgeier

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

TE: Kyle Pitts

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: Elijah Wilkinson

C: Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett

DL: Abdullah Anderson

DL: Ta’Quon Graham

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

OLB: Ade Ogundeji

ILB: Mykal Walker

ILB: Rashaan Evans

CB: A.J. Terrell

CB: Casey Hayward

S: Richie Grant

S: Jaylinn Hawkins

Special Teams

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Bradley Pinion

KR: Avery Williams

PR: Avery Williams

Holder: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

Falcons Week 6 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kyle Pitts Hamstring LP LP Ade Ogundeji Shoulder LP LP Elijah Wilkinson Knee DNP LP Mykal Walker Groin DNP DNP Bradley Pinion Personal – DNP

Falcons Fan Poll

#Falcons Fan Poll: Grade Atlanta’s coaching staff, draft class and position groups after the first five games. https://t.co/YjTYdPgn81 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 11, 2022

We asked our readers to hand out grades to the Falcons’ coaching staff, position groups and 2022 draft class in our Week 5 fan poll. It’s not too late to cast your vote.

