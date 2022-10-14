Falcons starting lineups for Week 6 matchup vs. the 49ers
In Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 49ers are currently leading the NFC West, while the Falcons squandered their chance at leading the NFC South (with some help from the officials) in Week 5.
After releasing starting nose tackle Anthony Rush last week, the Falcons replaced him with Abdullah Anderson on their updated depth chart. Take a look at Atlanta’s starting lineups for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
Offense
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
QB: Marcus Mariota
RB: Tyler Allgeier
FB: Keith Smith
WR: Drake London
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus
TE: Kyle Pitts
LT: Jake Matthews
LG: Elijah Wilkinson
C: Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Kaleb McGary
Defense
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
DL: Grady Jarrett
DL: Abdullah Anderson
DL: Ta’Quon Graham
OLB: Lorenzo Carter
OLB: Ade Ogundeji
ILB: Mykal Walker
ILB: Rashaan Evans
CB: A.J. Terrell
CB: Casey Hayward
S: Richie Grant
S: Jaylinn Hawkins
Special Teams
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Kicker: Younghoe Koo
Punter: Bradley Pinion
KR: Avery Williams
PR: Avery Williams
Holder: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
Falcons Week 6 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Kyle Pitts
Hamstring
LP
LP
Ade Ogundeji
Shoulder
LP
LP
Elijah Wilkinson
Knee
DNP
LP
Mykal Walker
Groin
DNP
DNP
Bradley Pinion
Personal
–
DNP
Falcons Fan Poll
#Falcons Fan Poll: Grade Atlanta’s coaching staff, draft class and position groups after the first five games. https://t.co/YjTYdPgn81
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 11, 2022
We asked our readers to hand out grades to the Falcons’ coaching staff, position groups and 2022 draft class in our Week 5 fan poll. It’s not too late to cast your vote.
[listicle id=103276]
[lawrence-related id=103341,103425,103397,103394]
[vertical-gallery id=103337]