Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, per report

The Atlanta Falcons will finally give rookie quarteback Desmond Ridder a look when they return from their bye in Week 15, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday morning.

Ridder was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati and was considered one of the biggest steals of the draft by several analysts. Fans had been calling for Ridder for weeks, but Smith stuck with his guy while the team was fighting for first place in the NFC South.

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

Ridder replaces Mariota, who has been inconsistent this season. With the Falcons sitting at 5-8, the playoffs are less realistic with four games remaining. Now the team gets a look at Ridder in live action and can go into the 2023 draft with a better idea of what it has at the quarterback position long term.

Desmond Ridder won a lot of fans among scouts and coaches during the pre-draft process. Now he gets his shot as the #Falcons’ starting QB after this week’s bye. https://t.co/gWz8HQ6uBW pic.twitter.com/44KKZ8hG8q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire