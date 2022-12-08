Fade the Rams against the Raiders, especially if Baker Mayfield starts
Baker Mayfield joined the team Tuesday. He might start Thursday.
Baker Mayfield joined the team Tuesday. He might start Thursday.
Sometimes a game looks so bad on paper you can't help but tune in
Baker Mayfield is expected to be active for the Rams tonight and has a chance to play against the Raiders.
Baker Mayfield is now on his 3rd team, further making the #Bills look smart for trading up to draft Josh Allen in 2018:
There will be a race to the bottom for a chance at selecting the brilliant French teenager. Maybe it’s time to rethink a system that rewards failure
Adams is averaging 132.8 receiving yards over his last five games.
After missing the last six games with aback injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the Blackhawks for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal."
Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed 16 miles east of Ellensburg for much of Wednesday due to a 38-vehicle crash likely caused by freezing fog and low visibility, troopers and fire officials said.
Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.
These affordable Caribbean vacation destinations don't skimp on beautiful views, excellent hotels, and delicious food.
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has often publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
Get all your home shopping done without breaking the bank by shopping Walmart's daily deals on TVs, kitchen essentials and more.
A federal memo says the power grid in Oregon and Washington suffered recent physicals attacks similar to the gunfire at substations in Moore County, North Carolina.
"Unlike Liz Cheney, they have no idea what integrity is," Ken Sicknick, the brother of fallen cop Brian Sicknick, said of McConnell and McCarthy.
Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
Eight teams have punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so lets rank the four matchups.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after last Sunday’s loss that “everything is on the table” when asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change when the team returns from their bye in Week 15 and it appears he has decided to make a switch. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons [more]
Browns tight end David Njoku was back at practice on Wednesday after having missed the win over the Texans, and is on track to play in Cincinnati.
Layoffs at Twitter, Meta, and Snap have left creators reeling. But my research shows a clear picture of who is going to fare the worst.
The FDA on Thursday approved the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, three days after Pfizer-BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization.
In an age when everyone’s an expert and not afraid to tell you, we’ll help dispel some common fallacies about cooking steak.