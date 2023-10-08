Falcons snap Texans’ win streak 21-19

Younghoe Koo hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Atlanta Falcons ended the two-game winning streak of the Houston Texans 21-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday in Week 5.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder led Atlanta on a 10-play, 56-yard drive to setup the Falcons for the winning field goal. The second-year signal caller went 28-of-37 for 329 yards and a touchdown while also rushing four times for 10 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans defense allowed 447 yards total offense, but managed to recover two of the Falcons’ three fumbles. Ridder did not take a sack and finished the game with a 111.2 passer rating.

Stroud streak continues

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 overall pick extended his streak of pass attempts without an interception to start a career to 186. However, Stroud didn’t merely check another box on the stat sheet. On Houston’s last drive, Stroud led the Texans on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. With the extra point, Houston took a 19-18 lead with 1:54 left to play. Stroud went 20-of-35 for 249 yards on the afternoon.

Learning curve

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Houston had all three timeouts on the Falcons’ final drive. After Atlanta picked up a first down with 1:26 to play, the Texans continued to allow the Falcons to call plays without stopping the clock. It wasn’t until after receiver Drake London’s 23-yard catch at the Houston 26 that the Texans called their first timeout — and they incurred a 12-men in the huddle penalty immediately out of the timeout. The Falcons were able to compel Houston to expend their timeouts and kick the game-winner.

Grounded flight

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Tank Dell caught a 29-yard pass on a third-and-10 from the Houston 42 with 41 second until halftime, but was injured on the play. The Texans said the rookie wideout was questionable with a concussion, yet he never returned to the game. Dell finished with three catches for 57 yards.

What's next?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Texans slip to 2-3 and go home to host the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta improves to 3-2 and will stay at home to host Washington.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire