Falcons snap counts and notes: TE Kyle Pitts maximizes brief debut

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith noted earlier in the week that a majority of the team’s starters would get some playing time in the preseason finale. While many players did make their preseason debuts, some fans were disappointed to see starters Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett among those held out.

Here is a rundown of Atlanta’s offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the Browns.

Offense - 55

Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on offense. * = signifies the offense's starting 11

Pre Week 3 vs Browns Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LT * Willie Beavers 55 100 % LG * Josh Andrews 4 7 % C * Matt Hennessey 4 7 % RG * Chris Lindstrom 4 7 % RT * Kaleb McGary 4 7 % TE * Kyle Pitts 2 4 % TE * Hayden Hurst 4 7 % WR * Russell gage 1 2 % WR * Olamide Zaccheaus 9 16 % HB * Mike Davis 1 2 % QB * Feleipe Franks 23 42 % LT Kion Smith 32 58 % LG Ryan Neuzil 17 31 % LG Jalen Mayfield 51 93 % C Joe Sculthorpe 27 49 % C Drew Dalman 34 62 % RT Jason Spriggs 19 35 % RG Sam Jones 24 44 % TE David Wells 17 31 % TE Parker Hesse 25 45 % TE John Raine 29 53 % WR Trevor Davis 10 18 % WR Chris Rowland 16 29 % WR Antonio Nunn 17 31 % WR Tajae Sharpe 17 31 % WR Christian Blake 19 35 % WR Juwan Green 22 40 % WR Frank Darby 32 58 % HB D'Onta Foreman 12 22 % HB Qadree Ollison 19 35 % HB Caleb Huntley 23 42 % QB Josh Rosen 32 58 %

Notes: Offense

The Falcons may not have opened the game on offense, but it was already made apparent that Matt Ryan wouldn't see snaps with Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett both sitting out for the defense. However, there were a number of players who made their preseason debuts, even for just one or two plays, including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts may have only been on the field for two plays, but his 27-yard catch and run showed just how fast he can be with the football. Along the offensive line, left tackle Jake Matthews sat out as well and Willie Beavers started in his place. Beaver, who played all 55 snaps on offense. saw a majority of his snaps at right tackle. The snaps that Beavers took at right tackle, Kion Smith took over for left tackle. Jalen Mayfield fielded all his snaps at left guard after Josh Andrews appeared in only the first four plays. Ryan Neuzil, who spent the first two preseason games at left guard exclusively, played the full game at right guard.

Defense - 79

Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on defense. * = signifies the defense's starting 11

Pre Week 3 vs Browns Pos Player Snaps Snap Percentage LOLB * Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 20 25 % LE * Jonathan Bullard 10 13 % LE * Steven Means 12 15 % NT * Tyeler Davison 7 9 % DT * Marlon Davidson 26 33 % WLB * Foye Oluokun 16 20 % WLB * Mykal Walker 42 53 % CB * AJ Terrell 10 13 % CB * Fabian Moreau 10 13 % FS * Duron Harmon 10 13 % FS * Jaylinn Hawkins 42 53 % LOLB Kobe Jones 32 41 % DT Eli Ankou 19 24 % DT John Cominsky 29 37 % DT Chris Slayton 38 48 % DT Ta'Quon Graham 47 59 % RE Dante Fowler Jr 10 13 % RE Zac Dowe 21 27 % ROLB Brandon Copeland 5 6 % ROLB Tuzar Skipper 32 41 % ROLB Ade Ogundeji 47 59 % MLB Dorian Etheridge 31 39 % MLB Emmanuel Ellerbee 32 41 % MLB Erroll Thompson 37 47 % CB Isaiah Oliver 5 6 % CB Chris Williamson 32 41 % CB TJ Green 32 41 % CB Avery Williams 35 44 % CB Delrick Abrams Jr 37 47 % CB Darren Hall 37 47 % S Richie Grant 32 41 % S Dwayne Johnson Jr 37 47 % S JR Pace 37 47 %

Notes: Defense

As noted earlier, the Falcons defense was without a few players. However, Foye Oluokun, AJ Terrell, Duron Harmon, and Dante Fowler Jr. were among the players who made their limited debuts. Each played 10 snaps, with the exception of Oluokun, who played 16. Rookie safety Richie Grants finally got a long look at the safety position. Up until this point, he was playing primarily at slot corner. His 16 snaps at free safety were the most he's spent there all season. Additionally, the rookie spent more time in the box than usual with 12 snaps. Jaylinn Hawkins once again saw 25-plus snaps at free safety.

