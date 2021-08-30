Falcons snap counts and notes: TE Kyle Pitts maximizes brief debut

Deen Worley
·4 min read
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith noted earlier in the week that a majority of the team’s starters would get some playing time in the preseason finale. While many players did make their preseason debuts, some fans were disappointed to see starters Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett among those held out.

Here is a rundown of Atlanta’s offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the Browns.

Offense - 55

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on offense. * = signifies the offense's starting 11

Pre Week 3 vs Browns

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LT

* Willie Beavers

55

100 %

LG

* Josh Andrews

4

7 %

C

* Matt Hennessey

4

7 %

RG

* Chris Lindstrom

4

7 %

RT

* Kaleb McGary

4

7 %

TE

* Kyle Pitts

2

4 %

TE

* Hayden Hurst

4

7 %

WR

* Russell gage

1

2 %

WR

* Olamide Zaccheaus

9

16 %

HB

* Mike Davis

1

2 %

QB

* Feleipe Franks

23

42 %

LT

Kion Smith

32

58 %

LG

Ryan Neuzil

17

31 %

LG

Jalen Mayfield

51

93 %

C

Joe Sculthorpe

27

49 %

C

Drew Dalman

34

62 %

RT

Jason Spriggs

19

35 %

RG

Sam Jones

24

44 %

TE

David Wells

17

31 %

TE

Parker Hesse

25

45 %

TE

John Raine

29

53 %

WR

Trevor Davis

10

18 %

WR

Chris Rowland

16

29 %

WR

Antonio Nunn

17

31 %

WR

Tajae Sharpe

17

31 %

WR

Christian Blake

19

35 %

WR

Juwan Green

22

40 %

WR

Frank Darby

32

58 %

HB

D'Onta Foreman

12

22 %

HB

Qadree Ollison

19

35 %

HB

Caleb Huntley

23

42 %

QB

Josh Rosen

32

58 %

Notes: Offense

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Falcons may not have opened the game on offense, but it was already made apparent that Matt Ryan wouldn't see snaps with Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett both sitting out for the defense. However, there were a number of players who made their preseason debuts, even for just one or two plays, including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts may have only been on the field for two plays, but his 27-yard catch and run showed just how fast he can be with the football. Along the offensive line, left tackle Jake Matthews sat out as well and Willie Beavers started in his place. Beaver, who played all 55 snaps on offense. saw a majority of his snaps at right tackle. The snaps that Beavers took at right tackle, Kion Smith took over for left tackle. Jalen Mayfield fielded all his snaps at left guard after Josh Andrews appeared in only the first four plays. Ryan Neuzil, who spent the first two preseason games at left guard exclusively, played the full game at right guard.

Defense - 79

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on defense. * = signifies the defense's starting 11

Pre Week 3 vs Browns

Pos

Player

Snaps

Snap Percentage

LOLB

* Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

20

25 %

LE

* Jonathan Bullard

10

13 %

LE

* Steven Means

12

15 %

NT

* Tyeler Davison

7

9 %

DT

* Marlon Davidson

26

33 %

WLB

* Foye Oluokun

16

20 %

WLB

* Mykal Walker

42

53 %

CB

* AJ Terrell

10

13 %

CB

* Fabian Moreau

10

13 %

FS

* Duron Harmon

10

13 %

FS

* Jaylinn Hawkins

42

53 %

LOLB

Kobe Jones

32

41 %

DT

Eli Ankou

19

24 %

DT

John Cominsky

29

37 %

DT

Chris Slayton

38

48 %

DT

Ta'Quon Graham

47

59 %

RE

Dante Fowler Jr

10

13 %

RE

Zac Dowe

21

27 %

ROLB

Brandon Copeland

5

6 %

ROLB

Tuzar Skipper

32

41 %

ROLB

Ade Ogundeji

47

59 %

MLB

Dorian Etheridge

31

39 %

MLB

Emmanuel Ellerbee

32

41 %

MLB

Erroll Thompson

37

47 %

CB

Isaiah Oliver

5

6 %

CB

Chris Williamson

32

41 %

CB

TJ Green

32

41 %

CB

Avery Williams

35

44 %

CB

Delrick Abrams Jr

37

47 %

CB

Darren Hall

37

47 %

S

Richie Grant

32

41 %

S

Dwayne Johnson Jr

37

47 %

S

JR Pace

37

47 %

Notes: Defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As noted earlier, the Falcons defense was without a few players. However, Foye Oluokun, AJ Terrell, Duron Harmon, and Dante Fowler Jr. were among the players who made their limited debuts. Each played 10 snaps, with the exception of Oluokun, who played 16. Rookie safety Richie Grants finally got a long look at the safety position. Up until this point, he was playing primarily at slot corner. His 16 snaps at free safety were the most he's spent there all season. Additionally, the rookie spent more time in the box than usual with 12 snaps. Jaylinn Hawkins once again saw 25-plus snaps at free safety.

