Falcons snap counts and notes: TE Kyle Pitts maximizes brief debut
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith noted earlier in the week that a majority of the team’s starters would get some playing time in the preseason finale. While many players did make their preseason debuts, some fans were disappointed to see starters Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett among those held out.
Here is a rundown of Atlanta’s offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the Browns.
Offense - 55
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on offense. * = signifies the offense's starting 11
Pre Week 3 vs Browns
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LT
55
100 %
LG
* Josh Andrews
4
7 %
C
* Matt Hennessey
4
7 %
RG
* Chris Lindstrom
4
7 %
RT
* Kaleb McGary
4
7 %
TE
2
4 %
TE
* Hayden Hurst
4
7 %
WR
* Russell gage
1
2 %
WR
* Olamide Zaccheaus
9
16 %
HB
* Mike Davis
1
2 %
QB
* Feleipe Franks
23
42 %
LT
Kion Smith
32
58 %
LG
Ryan Neuzil
17
31 %
LG
51
93 %
C
Joe Sculthorpe
27
49 %
C
Drew Dalman
34
62 %
RT
19
35 %
RG
Sam Jones
24
44 %
TE
David Wells
17
31 %
TE
Parker Hesse
25
45 %
TE
John Raine
29
53 %
WR
Trevor Davis
10
18 %
WR
16
29 %
WR
Antonio Nunn
17
31 %
WR
Tajae Sharpe
17
31 %
WR
Christian Blake
19
35 %
WR
Juwan Green
22
40 %
WR
Frank Darby
32
58 %
HB
D'Onta Foreman
12
22 %
HB
Qadree Ollison
19
35 %
HB
Caleb Huntley
23
42 %
QB
Josh Rosen
32
58 %
Notes: Offense
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Falcons may not have opened the game on offense, but it was already made apparent that Matt Ryan wouldn't see snaps with Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett both sitting out for the defense. However, there were a number of players who made their preseason debuts, even for just one or two plays, including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts may have only been on the field for two plays, but his 27-yard catch and run showed just how fast he can be with the football. Along the offensive line, left tackle Jake Matthews sat out as well and Willie Beavers started in his place. Beaver, who played all 55 snaps on offense. saw a majority of his snaps at right tackle. The snaps that Beavers took at right tackle, Kion Smith took over for left tackle. Jalen Mayfield fielded all his snaps at left guard after Josh Andrews appeared in only the first four plays. Ryan Neuzil, who spent the first two preseason games at left guard exclusively, played the full game at right guard.
Defense - 79
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Here are the snap counts for all Falcons players on defense. * = signifies the defense's starting 11
Pre Week 3 vs Browns
Pos
Player
Snaps
Snap Percentage
LOLB
* Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
20
25 %
LE
* Jonathan Bullard
10
13 %
LE
* Steven Means
12
15 %
NT
* Tyeler Davison
7
9 %
DT
* Marlon Davidson
26
33 %
WLB
* Foye Oluokun
16
20 %
WLB
* Mykal Walker
42
53 %
CB
* AJ Terrell
10
13 %
CB
* Fabian Moreau
10
13 %
FS
* Duron Harmon
10
13 %
FS
* Jaylinn Hawkins
42
53 %
LOLB
Kobe Jones
32
41 %
DT
Eli Ankou
19
24 %
DT
John Cominsky
29
37 %
DT
Chris Slayton
38
48 %
DT
Ta'Quon Graham
47
59 %
RE
Dante Fowler Jr
10
13 %
RE
Zac Dowe
21
27 %
ROLB
Brandon Copeland
5
6 %
ROLB
Tuzar Skipper
32
41 %
ROLB
Ade Ogundeji
47
59 %
MLB
Dorian Etheridge
31
39 %
MLB
Emmanuel Ellerbee
32
41 %
MLB
Erroll Thompson
37
47 %
CB
Isaiah Oliver
5
6 %
CB
Chris Williamson
32
41 %
CB
TJ Green
32
41 %
CB
Avery Williams
35
44 %
CB
Delrick Abrams Jr
37
47 %
CB
Darren Hall
37
47 %
S
Richie Grant
32
41 %
S
Dwayne Johnson Jr
37
47 %
S
JR Pace
37
47 %
Notes: Defense
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
As noted earlier, the Falcons defense was without a few players. However, Foye Oluokun, AJ Terrell, Duron Harmon, and Dante Fowler Jr. were among the players who made their limited debuts. Each played 10 snaps, with the exception of Oluokun, who played 16. Rookie safety Richie Grants finally got a long look at the safety position. Up until this point, he was playing primarily at slot corner. His 16 snaps at free safety were the most he's spent there all season. Additionally, the rookie spent more time in the box than usual with 12 snaps. Jaylinn Hawkins once again saw 25-plus snaps at free safety.
