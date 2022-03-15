Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he is set to sign for a lot longer than the 2022 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Koo and the Falcons have agreed on a five-year extension. The deal includes $11.5 million in guaranteed money and a total value of $24.25 million.

Koo joined the Falcons during the 2019 season and held onto the kicking job into 2020. He made the Pro Bowl that year while leading the league in field goals made and turned in another strong year in 2021.

Koo is 90-of-100 on field goals and 87-of-91 on extra points for his career. If he keeps hitting at those rates, this probably won’t be the last contract he signs in Atlanta.

Falcons signing Younghoe Koo to five-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk