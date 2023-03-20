Falcons signing WR Mack Hollins to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have a new No. 2 wide receiver after signing free agent Mack Hollins, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday evening. Hollins, 29, had a career-best 57 catches for 690 receiving yards for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Source: WR Mack Hollins and the #Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal. Hollins broke out in Vegas with 57 catches for 690 yards last year. pic.twitter.com/AS4VLxfXbN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2023

The Falcons were relatively thin at wide receiver outside of Drake London. The team has yet to re-sign Olamide Zaccheaus or Damiere Byrd and with the wide receiver market drying up, Atlanta lands a starting-caliber option for next season.

Hollins is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout who finished with four touchdowns in 2022. Don’t be surprised if the team adds another receiver or two in free agency or the upcoming NFL draft.

Our latest seven-round Falcons mock has the team trading back and selecting Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Related

Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up Falcons bringing back CB Cornell Armstrong on one-year deal Watch: Highlights of new Falcons safety Jessie Bates III Falcons to meet with free-agent CB Mike Hughes 2023 NFL free agency: 20 best remaining options for the Falcons

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire