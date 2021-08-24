The Atlanta Falcons are signing former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen, a source has confirmed to PFT.

The Falcons are in need of additional help at quarterback following the loss of A.J. McCarron to a torn ACL on Saturday in a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The hope in Atlanta, a source said, is that head coach Arthur Smith can deliver a similar career resurrection with Rosen that he was able to accomplish with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. While Smith’s work with Tannehill has helped push him in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL, Rosen is coming to Smith far less accomplished that Tannehill after his early seasons with the Dolphins.

Rosen will join Matt Ryan and Feleipe Franks at quarterback in Atlanta.

Rosen was waived by the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The 10th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen has spent time with the Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers before landing in Atlanta.

Falcons signing quarterback Josh Rosen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk