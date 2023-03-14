Falcons signing QB Taylor Heinicke to 2-year, $20M deal, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons were as busy as any team on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, and they are getting right back to work on Tuesday. According to reports from NFL Network, the team has agreed to terms with quarterback Taylor Heinicke on a two-year, $20 million contract.

Heinicke, 29, is an Atlanta native who has spent the past three seasons as a quality backup option for the Washington Commanders. In 2022, Heinicke started nine games, throwing for 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 89.6.

Back in 2021, Heinicke threw for a career-high 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. For a team looking for a quality backup with the ability to start if necessary, Heinicke is a perfect fit.

The Falcons still have Desmond Ridder, who figures to remain the starter, but Heinicke’s signing gives them another option if Ridder struggles in his second NFL season.

NOTE: Signings are not official until Wendesday, March 15.

Related

Falcons expected to sign LB Kaden Elliss, per report

Projecting the Falcons' starting lineups after latest moves

Twitter reacts to Falcons signing free agent Jessie Bates III

Falcons to sign safety Jessie Bates III, per report

ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity

Falcons sign DT David Onyemata to 3-year deal, per report

Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories