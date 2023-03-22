Falcons signing OL Germain Ifedi to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have brought back veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Ifedi, 28, didn’t start a game for the Falcons last year, but he served as a backup offensive tackle.

Ifedi was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. Playing both guard and tackle, Ifedi made 83 starts over his first five seasons in the league.

The Falcons have already extended right guard Chris Lindstromand re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary. With Ifedi, the team gets a nice depth signing with some versatility to play guard if necessary.

