Falcons re-signing kicker Younghoe Koo to 5-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be retaining at least one of their top free agents as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the team will re-sign kicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.5 million contract.

The #Falcons are re-signing kicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million contract extension with $11.5 million guaranteed, source said. Koo would’ve been a restricted free agent. Instead, Atlanta locks up one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Koo, 27, made 27 of 29 field goal attempts last season, while converting on 100 percent of his extra points. In 2020, Koo made the Pro Bowl after his breakout season.

The Georgia Southern product had a rough start to his NFL career in 2017 with the Chargers. Koo was signed by Atlanta during the bye week in 2019 after the team’s surprising release of veteran Matt Bryant.

Koo hasn’t just been one of the Falcons’ most consistent players, he’s been one of the top kickers in the NFL over the last two seasons.

