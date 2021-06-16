The Falcons traded a wide receiver earlier this month and they are signing one on Wednesday, although it’s unlikely the new arrival will be asked to fill the shoes of Julio Jones.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing Jeff Badet. The move comes after Badet worked out for the Falcons.

Badet appeared in three games for Washington last season and played 21 offensive snaps without catching a pass. He was released earlier this year and worked out for the Bills before landing a spot on the Atlanta roster.

Calvin Ridley is the wideout set to take over the No. 1 spot for the Falcons with Russell Gage, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus, and sixth-round pick Frank Darby among the other receivers on the depth chart.

Falcons signing Jeff Badet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk