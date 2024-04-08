Falcons signing DE James Smith-Williams to one-year deal

Not long after signing veteran cornerback Kevin King, the Atlanta Falcons added another face to their defense on Monday evening. According to Vayner Sports agent Mike McCartney, the team is signing 26-year-old defensive end James Smith-Williams to a one-year deal.

Smith-Williams was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former North Carolina State standout has recorded seven sacks and 31 QB hits over 55 career games (27 starts) with the Commanders.

Pumped for James Smith-Williams agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons @jacsw3 @vaynersports — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2024

Smith-Williams appeared in 13 games with seven starts for Washington last season, racking up 23 total pressures and a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.6. He is a solid run defender who should provide some depth as a defensive end in base defenses under Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire