Falcons signing former Saints OL Ethan Greenidge

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to find a new starting left guard, but the team continues to add depth along the offensive line in the weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

On Monday, the team agreed to terms with free-agent offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge, according to his agent at EnterSports Management.

Greenidge, 25, previously played for the New Orleans Saints but missed all of the 2022 season after landing on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury. Prior to that, Greenidge appeared in 15 games for the Saints during the 2020 season, although he has yet to record a start.

The Falcons made a few other moves this past week, trading for Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah and signing edge rusher Bud Dupree to a one-year deal. Make sure to check out our latest Falcons starting lineup projection for the 2023 season.

