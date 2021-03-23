Falcons signing Barkevious Mingo to one-year deal

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Falcons added running back Mike Davis on Tuesday morning and have made another move for depth on defense and special teams.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta is signing former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal.

Mingo spent the 2020 season with the Bears, where he played a rotational role on defense and was one of the club’s core special team players. He was on the field for 36 percent of the defensive snaps and 82 percent of special teams snaps, recording 2.5 sacks and 35 total tackles.

After the Browns selected him at No. 6 overall in 2013, Mingo has bounced around to a several teams. He won Super Bowl LI while with New England in 2016 before spending a year each with the Colts, Seahawks, Texans, and Bears.

Mingo has 12.5 sacks in his career with 27 tackles for loss and 38 quarterback hits.

