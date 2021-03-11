Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, Tyler Hall and Christian Blake
On Thursday morning, it was reported that the Falcons had re-signed defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, and then later in the afternoon, the team announced three more signings.
Kicker Younghoe Koo, cornerback Tyler Hall and wide receiver Christian Blake have each been re-signed, the team announced via its Twitter account.
Koo is fresh off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, his first full season as a starter. Hall was an undrafted free agent that ended up playing due to the injuries Atlanta suffered at the cornerback position.
Blake got some playing time this season after Julio Jones went down with a hamstring injury. He finished with 13 catches for 141 yards (10.8 yards per reception).
