The Falcons have brought back four exclusive rights free agents, including kicker Younghoe Koo, the team announced on Thursday.

Koo led the league with 37 made field goals in 2020, missing only two attempts all year. Koo was 8-of-8 on attempts of at least 50 yards.

He also connected on 33-of-36 extra points and sent 42 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Over the last two seasons with the Falcons, Koo has hit 92.3 percent of his field goal attempts.

Wide receiver Christian Blake, cornerback Tyler Hall, and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner also re-signed with the club.

Blake appeared in all 16 games in 2020, making 13 receptions for 141 yards. He totaled 25 percent of the club’s offensive snaps and 32 percent of special teams snaps. He has 24 career receptions for 232 yards.

Hall appeared in nine games for the Falcons last year, mainly seeing snaps on special teams. The cornerback had six total tackles while splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster as a rookie out of Wyoming.

Tuioti-Mariner’s re-signing was previously reported by NFL Media earlier on Thursday. He had 31 total tackles, five quarterback hits, and three fumble recoveries in 16 games last season.

Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk