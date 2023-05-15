Falcons sign XFL safety Lukas Denis

Lukas Denis played well enough for the St. Louis Battlehawks to get an NFL opportunity.

Denis, whose XFL season recently ended, has signed with the Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Denis recently got a tryout at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp.

The 26-year-old Denis played his college football at Boston College and had a brief stint with the Buccaneers but has never played in an NFL game.

Denis had 37 tackles and two interceptions in the XFL last season.

