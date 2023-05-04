Falcons sign WR Penny Hart to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster, signing veteran Penny Hart to a one-year deal on Thursday morning. Hart, 26, spent the last three seasons in Seattle where he appeared in 39 games for the Seahawks.

For his career, Hart has 11 catches on 17 targets for 82 receiving yards, with one carry for 19 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver is one of the team’s biggest needs at the moment and Hart can provide some depth in the slot and on special teams.

Welcome to the team, @pennyhart2_! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 4, 2023

Related

Ex-Falcons OL Colby Gossett signs with Browns Watch: Bijan Robinson works out with Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase One undrafted free agent rookie to watch for each team Falcons Twitter reacts to Bijan Robinson taking No. 7 from Koo Falcons working out former Alabama WR Slade Bolden

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire